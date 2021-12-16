ASYLUM TOWNSHIP – A 34-year-old Towanda area man was killed Tuesday after he lost control of his car on Route 187 and hit a truck.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report released Thursday, at around 11:17 a.m. 34-year-old Ryan E. Bush was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed through Asylum Township when his 2003 Honda Accord left the southern shoulder. He was able to bring the car back on the roadway, but lost control as the vehicle began to slide counterclockwise into the pathway of a oncoming 2001 Toyota Tundra. The truck was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Accord’s passenger side.
Police said Bush was not wearing his seatbelt and his vehicle sustained heavy damage from the crash. The Bradford County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 66-year-old David G. Bohlander of Wyalusing, was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, police noted. His truck sustained disabling damage to its front end.
The area of Route 187, which was nearly 160 feet north of Woodligh Road, was closed for around two hours as police investigated the scene.
The Wysox Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford County Public Safety Department, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and Towanda Memorial Ambulance Services all assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.