A Williamsport man is dead following a Sunday crash a little more than 10 miles south of the Bradford County border in McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 53-year-old Joseph W. Yuscavage was traveling south on state Route 14 shortly after noon when he lost control of his 2016 Hyundai Elantra near the road’s intersection with Abbott Hollow Road. His vehicle traveled across the northbound travel lane, down an embankment, and then struck a tree.
Responders from Ralston fire, Trout Run fire, Old Lycoming EMS, Loyalsock EMS, and Hepburn Township fire all assisted at the scene. Lycoming County Deputy Coroner Jerald Ross also responded to the scene and transported Yuscavage to UPMC Williamsport for further evaluation.
The vehicle was towed by American Towing Company.
