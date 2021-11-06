WAVERLY — A Sayre man faces felony charges for menacing a police officer with a handgun on Nov. 1.
The Waverly Police Department said that 23-year-old Devan A. Kithcart fled from a traffic stop and a police officer found him walking on Clark Street around 5 a.m.
Kithcart was pursued into a parking lot where he pointed a handgun directly at the officer and he proceeded to run through multiple back yards, said police.
Additional police officers responded to the immediate area and Kithcart was eventually arrested without incident and a loaded firearm was located during the arrest.
Through their investigation, officers said that they discovered that he had a fully extraditable felony warrant out for his arrest for a previous sexual assault in Bradford County.
Kithcart needed medical attention for unspecified medial issues and was transported to a Sayre hospital and is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility awaiting further legal action.
The Waverly Police Department said that they received assistance from the police departments of Sayre Borough and Athens Township and the Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services.
