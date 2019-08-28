Dogs have often been called man’s best friend, but in the unique case of Dancer that phrase has proven to be an understatement.
Dancer, a pitbull mix from Sayre, has served alongside her owner, Tim Cahill Sr., with the Sayre Borough Fire Police for about four years, according to Cahill.
Cahill noticed quickly that something was different about Dancer after she started to recognize the chime of a Sayre fire incident over the Bradford County scanner.
“Whenever I am home and the fire tones go off for my pager — I mean I listen to all of Bradford County’s fire calls and she knows what Sayre’s tone is,” stated Cahill. “As soon as that tone goes off, she is right by my feet waiting to go out and jump in the truck.”
The good behavior doesn’t end there as Dancer will sit in the truck and wait for a command before leaving the truck.
“When she gets in the truck, she sits and she will sit for two or three hours looking out the window,” he said. “She will see other dogs and stuff walking by her and she will never look. She just stares out at whatever is happening.”
The whole experience had caught Cahill off guard as he had never trained Dancer to do any of the things she does. Dancer was a rescue dog as she had been struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Eve five years ago. According to Cahill, the Bradford County Humane Society took her and Dr. Renee Fisher did emergency surgery to save her.
“The day after New Year’s the girls down at the vet clinic sent me a picture of her and said she needs a home. When we went down there, my wife and I, we fell in love right then and there. You couldn’t help it.”
Cahill was an active firefighter for 48 years before joining the Sayre Borough Fire Police due to knee replacements. Though having many dogs throughout his life, he has never had a dog behave the way that Dancer does.
“I can go to a scene and leave the door open. Unless I tell her to get out of that truck, she won’t do it. I never trained her to do any of that. Never seen a dog do that in my life and I have always had dogs.”
