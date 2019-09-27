A Towanda man was sentenced eight to 52 years in prison on Thursday following sexual abuse allegations from four underage girls.
According to Bradford County Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher, 29–year–old Jonathan Rivera was found guilty of four counts of felony corruption of minors in the third degree, two counts of felony indecent assault in the third degree, felony endangering the welfare of children in the third degree, two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.
Rivera was charged in June 2018 after the Pennsylvania State Police received two initial reports of abuse in April 2018. In one case, one girl ended up choking on a lollipop that Rivera had shoved in her mouth, according to police, and had to be resuscitated by Guthrie Towanda Memorial EMS responders before being life-flighted to Geisinger in Danville for further treatment.
From an interview with one of the mothers, police noted that Rivera claimed the girls – who were ages seven and eight at the time of the reporting – would do inappropriate things around him, such as try to pull his pants down and touch his privates, and he would tell them how wrong it was to do that. The resulting investigation uncovered two other abuse victims – ages 10 and 15 at the time of the police report.
