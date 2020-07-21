GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP — A Harmony Township, Pennsylvania man wanted for burglary and assault ended up being shot three times by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in Susquehanna County Monday after they say he pointed a rifle at responding troopers and fire fighters.
According to court documents, state police and members of the Hallstead Fire Department were called to the scene of a crash just after 7 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission boat launch along Harmony Road in Great Bend Township. Fire Chief Robert Thatcher was one of the first on the scene, where the front of a black Ford F-150 had ended up in a deep ditch. Thatcher found the driver, 36-year-old Edward Lee Bentler, sitting on the truck’s rear bumper with a rifle on his lap.
When the first two troopers arrived on scene, police said Bentler was pointing the rifle in their direction and refused to put it down when commanded. A third trooper tried as well with little success. Bentler then stepped out from behind the truck where police said he had clear aim of the troopers, but was shot three times by the third trooper’s rifle. Police and firefighters then began administering first aid to Bentler. He was taken to the Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton for treatment.
A warrant had been issued for Bentler’s arrest Sunday following the theft of the truck from his ex-girlfriend and the theft of a .22 caliber long rifle from another man, who police said he also assaulted while in search of drugs.
Butler had been convicted in a 2008 burglary, which police said prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
