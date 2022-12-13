CANTON — An Owego, N.Y. man followed a 75-year-old woman to her Canton Township home and stole her purse before being arrested on Nov. 22.

Andrew Richard Honnick, 41, faces multiple felonies for robbing the victim at her residence after watching her play a slot machine at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols, N.Y., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

