CANTON — An Owego, N.Y. man followed a 75-year-old woman to her Canton Township home and stole her purse before being arrested on Nov. 22.
Andrew Richard Honnick, 41, faces multiple felonies for robbing the victim at her residence after watching her play a slot machine at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols, N.Y., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim left the casino and drove into her garage on Upper Mountain Road, police said. Honnick’s vehicle pulled into her driveway behind her. He entered the garage and handed her a Tioga Downs Rewards card displaying his name and told her she dropped it.
Honnick proceeded to reach over to the victim’s passenger seat and steal her purse, according to court documents. Items inside the purse included around $2,000 cash, an iPhone, checkbook, credit cards, driver’s license and her AAA Roadside Assistance card. Honnick fled back to his vehicle and drove away.
The casino’s security footage showed Honnick’s vehicle following the victim’s vehicle out of the casino’s property, court documents show.
Additional footage showed Honnick standing behind the victim while she was playing a slot machine, police said. He was wearing a white and black colored hat, dark blue shirt and tan pants. Tioga County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop on Honnick’s vehicle hours after the robbery. He was wearing the same exact clothes during the stop. Police proceeded to take him into custody.
On Nov. 29, Honnick was brought to Pennsylvania and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $150,000.
Honnick faces charges that include felony robbery: commit threat, felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation with person present, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and felony criminal trespass: enter structure. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Dec. 7 with Wilcox.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.