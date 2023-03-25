LONG EDDY, N.Y. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that Nikolas Petrich has been taken into custody in Long Eddy, N.Y. by the New York State Police. During the execution of a search warrant in Towanda, Pa. on March 22, Petrich was not located.
Petrich was wanted for his involvement in the homicide of Tyler Barber who went missing in September 2022 and his remains were discovered on Game Lands in November 2022.
