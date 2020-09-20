The Bradford County Conservation District is once again announcing the availability of the Ernest Manchester Memorial Scholarship to Bradford County college students. College students in their 3rd or 4th year of a Bachelor degree program or their 2nd year of an Associate degree program, and pursuing a degree in agriculture or a natural resource related field, are eligible for a $500.00 scholarship.
The Scholarship was created as a memorial for Ernest Manchester who was a devoted supporter of conservation of our County’s natural resources. The memorial was set up by the family under the administration of the Conservation District with the mission of supporting County college students that pursue degrees in natural resource management, conservation, agriculture or other related fields. It’s an investment in our youth and how the future of our community will be able to address natural resource decisions in the future. This investment has really paid off in a very short time, as several scholarship recipients have come back to actively work in Bradford County in a natural resource management field.
Applications are taken by the Conservation District during the summer months and awarded in the Fall. Application deadline is Sept. 30. For more information and application forms contact the Bradford County Conservation District at (570) 265-5539 ext.6 or on the web at www.bccdpa.com and www.facebook.com/bradfordcountyconservationdistrict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.