Mansfield Borough police officer under fire nationally after controversial TikTok video

MANSFIELD — A Mansfield Borough police officer has been suspended from his position after a video he filmed live on TikTok, a video sharing cell phone application, while on duty has garnered criticism and allegations of racist, inappropriate sexual and unprofessional behavior.
A video shot by Mansfield Borough police officer Brian Gossert that has since been removed from TikTok but was recorded by another user and published by WETM 18 News shows Gossert making statements about the Confederate flag and slavery as well as placing an individual in the back of his police cruiser and commenting about drug use.
Gossert graduated from the Mansfield University Police Academy in 2012 as shown in university records and was hired as a full-time police officer at Mansfield Borough in September of 2020, according to the borough’s meeting minutes.
In the TikTok video, Gossert stated that he does not believe the Confederate flag is racist but instead simply a symbol of the south.
“I don’t understand how (the Confederate flag) is racist, it represents the South. Just like the Union flag represents the North,” he said.
“(The South) fought against the North. So yeah, technically they fought for slavery, I guess you could say, but again, that’s been over 200 years ago, I think it’s time that people just like, get the (explative deleted) over themselves,” Gossert continued. “Because, if, if that’s true. If the symbolism behind that flag is still that hurtful now, then we should still hate the south. So, why hate them for something that no one is alive from anymore.”
In another part of the live video, Gossert alleged that though police have often been called racist, members of the Democrat party “started the KKK” and said “they need to get the (expletive deleted) kicked out of them.”
Gossert was also heard making graphic sexual references and shown arresting a man and placing him in the rear of the police vehicle before stating “oh, fun stuff. This is why you don’t do meth.”
WETM reported that in another clip of the live video broadcast by Gossert, he admitted to being on duty and continued speaking about slavery, stating that “people should “dig up all the graves and yell at all of” the people from the Civil War era for their role in slavery” and that “slavery is over.”
After Gossert was shown dancing in the lights of his undercover police vehicle he commented that “hopefully there’s no business with (expletive deleted) cameras or else I’m (expletive deleted) screwed” and stated that a union would protect him if he was punished for the video, according to WETM.
“I have a union and I would file a grievance If I lost my job over me saying something that’s an opinion,” WETM quoted Gossert saying. “My union, that I pay for, protects that. Yes, I would file a grievance and I would be reinstated.”
On Wednesday, the Mansfield Borough Council released a statement on their Facebook page announcing that Gossert has been suspended.
“The Mansfield Borough Council is aware that a borough police officer posted offensive videos on a social media platform which were recorded and posted while he was on duty,” the post reads. “The Borough Council is appalled and outraged by this conduct. The officer has been suspended and an investigation is proceeding. The views expressed in these videos do not reflect the values of the Borough government.”
Grossert’s video gained the attention of media across the country and as of Thursday was reported in mainstream sources including the New York Post, The Hill and Huffpost.
