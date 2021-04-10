Mansfield police officer resigns after controversial TikTok video garners national criticism

MANSFIELD — A Mansfield police officer has resigned after a controversial video he streamed live on social media while on duty was criticised nationally last week.
Brian Gossert, who graduated from the Mansfield University Police Academy in 2012 and was hired as a full time police officer at Mansfield Borough in September of 2020, was suspended from the Mansfield Borough Police Department last Wednesday after he made racial, political and sexually explicit comments during a live video he recorded on the social media platform TikTok while on duty.
The TikTok video, a portion of which was recorded by another TikTok user and published by WETM 18 News, showed Gossert making statements about slavery, the Confederate flag and the democratic party as well as using expletives, making graphic sexual references and filming as he arrested an individual and placed them in the rear of his poice vehicle.
According to a report by WETM 18 News on Thursday, Paul Markwitz, President of the Teamsters 118 union that Gossert was a part of, announced that Gossert resigned prior to a special meeting held on Thursday by the Mansfield Borough Council to remove him and that no grievance had been filed by Gossert or the union.
During Thursday’s Mansfield Borough Council meeting, council members approved a resolution to remove Gossert, who was labeled as a “temporary probationary officer” from his position.
The resolution stated that “the Borough has determined that it is appropriate and necessary to remove (Gossert) from employment with the Borough effectively immediately” as he “has not met the required standards and has engaged in unacceptable and unsatisfactory conduct.”
