MANSFIELD — Junior high and high school musicians will be able to learn from master music educators at several summer music camps held at Commonwealth University-Mansfield in June and July. Each camp will group campers by age and ability and will provide each with individual and small group instruction in their specific instrument. This year, camps will be held on clarinet, flute, oboe and bassoon, percussion, and saxophone, as well as an honors band and youth music camp.
Camp faculty and counselors include talented musicians and teachers, as well as Mansfield Music Department faculty, alumni, and students. Each camp will have a counselor-to-camper ratio of 1 to 10. Counselors and campers will live in the campus residence hall and eat in the dining hall.
