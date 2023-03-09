MANSFIELD — Mansfield, part of Commonwealth University, will be home to the Pennsylvania Collegiate Bandmaster’s Association (PCBA) 75th Intercollegiate Band Festival from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12.

Approximately 115 university musicians will converge on the Mansfield Campus to prepare a concert on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at Steadman Theatre. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and free for students.