Mansfield University going completely online in wake of coronavirus spread

Mansfield University will be transitioning its in-class learning to online starting next week in response to growing COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement issued by President Dr. Charles Patterson Thursday.
“Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 on our campus or in our immediate region at this time, out of an abundance of caution — and with the health and welfare of our campus community as our priority — we have decided to suspend face-to-face instruction for one week (beginning Monday, March 16) as we transition all of our instruction to online modalities,” Patterson wrote. “Courses that are already being taught online will continue without interruption; all other courses will resume instruction in an online format on Monday, March 23.”
Students will be given the choice to either stay on campus or move back home. Those who stay might have to move to a new dorm so that the university can consolidate its living space, according to Patterson. Campus resources for students will continue to be available, although dining will be offered in a limited capacity. Internships, clinicals, field experiences, and student teaching will continue as long as students’ hosts remain in operation.
Patterson added that the shift to online learning shouldn’t impact the end of the spring 2020 semester or the scheduling of commencement.
Although staff will continue to report to work as normal, all university-sponsored travel has been cancelled.
“We understand that this transition will cause disruption and inconvenience to our campus community, but the potential consequences of not acting could far outweigh any short-term disruptions,” Patterson said. “We believe this is the right decision for our campus under the circumstances. We support our students and our employees, and their health and safety is our priority. Our faculty, staff, and administration are committed to helping our students in every way possible so that they can complete the spring 2020 semester successfully and on time.”
