Mansfield University is finalizing plans to return to safe, in-person instruction and to provide residence hall housing for the fall 2020 semester.
“Many of our students and their families have reached out to me to inquire about the status of an announcement, and to express their desire to return to campus in the fall,” said Dr. Charles Patterson, president of Mansfield University. “I too believe the best Mansfield University experience is one that occurs here on campus.”
The university is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s guidance in developing a plan for safe, in-person instruction for the upcoming semester. It is anticipated that Mansfield’s complete Health and Safety Plan (Fall 2020 Plan) for students, employees, and visitors who work, reside, or visit campus will be released soon.
Mansfield University will continue to evaluate and update the fall 2020 instruction plan as conditions require and as further research, data and resources become available. In addition, all contingencies are being considered so that the university can always provide uninterrupted education and services to students if the situation surrounding the global pandemic changes.
“We understand that students who live and learn on campus are more likely to succeed and the overall academic experience is enhanced,” Patterson continued. “We’re committed to providing the best possible in-person learning experience for all Mansfield University students, while also ensuring the health and safety of the entire campus community.”
Tioga County, where Mansfield University is located, transitioned to the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s phased reopening plan for Pennsylvania on May 29.
Mansfield University is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. For more information visit mansfield.edu.
