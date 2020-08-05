Mansfield University has announced that approximately 75% of their classes will be conducted online this fall.
While Tioga County is one of the 10 counties in Pennsylvania with the lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases and many Mansfield University students “expressed strong interest” in returning to campus as of this summer, University President Charles Patterson announced that due to an increase in COVID-19 infection rates in rural areas and a lack of testing, Mansfield will move to a largely virtual instructional model this fall, in a press release on Tuesday.
Patterson stated that there has been no reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Mansfield University campus and that the shift to online courses is a “proactive” move to “continue to prioritize the health and safety of our campus community, while also supporting student needs and advancing our important educational mission.”
The press release outlined that the 25% of Mansfield University classes not provided online this fall will be “restricted primarily to natural and health science lab courses, clinicals, student teaching, internships, and certain courses in music and art” and conducted partially or entirely face-to-face.
Mansfield University’s Fall 2020 Plan also includes cutting residential living to one third of the campus’s total capacity.
Patterson stated that students eligible to live on campus include new freshmen, students who are enrolled in a course being held in-person or that has a hands-on component that is required for their major, international students living in the United States and students with special circumstances such as housing insecurity or limited internet access.
Patterson highlighted the importance of each university building a plan for fall according to what it believes is best for its students and stated that Mansfield has developed its strategy based on health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“Mansfield University remains committed to assisting all of our students through the coming fall semester. We stand ready to support technology needs, increasing mentorship, proactively addressing any hardships, and adjusting the total cost of attendance in concert with the Office of Financial Aid,” Patterson said. “It is important to reinforce that the single most important factor in promoting a safe campus environment is compliance with protective behaviors. We must all take extraordinary steps to stay well and protect each other. What we do today, and in the days and weeks to come, will determine how the fall semester will best serve our students.”
“To this end, it is critical that all university employees, students, community members and visitors embrace a shared commitment to undertake protective measures, both on campus and off campus. In doing so, we will be even better positioned to transition into spring 2021,” he stated.
