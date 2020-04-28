A new COVID-19 webpage is now providing resources for law enforcement through the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute.
“The MUPSTI COVID-19 webpage provides a resource for law enforcement to help them provide service to the community in a COVID-safe manner; protecting the health of the officers as well as the people they serve” explained Police Services and Safety Instructor Mark Thompson. “The webpage provides tips for response protocols, cleaning gear, personal protective equipment, and safe practices.”
Resources are separated into nine modules, which were developed by Thompson, and are updated as the pandemic evolves.
Dr. Josh Battin, the dean of Colleges of Arts and Humanities, and Police Services and Safety Director Scott Henry developed the concept for the page, according to the university.
The webpage can be checked out at mansfield.edu/mupsti.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.