Maple Association seeking "sweet" representative

Northeast Pennsylvania boasts vast mountains and lush forests, and in them a tree that produces one of nature’s most raw condiments — maple syrup.
The Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association has offered members of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties an opportunity almost as sweet as the rich substance itself — the opportunity to promote maple products as the 2019 Endless Mountains Maple Ambassador.
The EMMSPA is seeking young men and women ages 16 to 21 to participate in the annual Maple Ambassador Competition. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the Towanda Elks Lodge.
The selected Endless Mountains Maple Ambassador will represent the maple industry throughout the year by participating in parades, fairs, educational events and more as well as through the opportunity to compete for the title of Pennsylvania Maple Ambassador at the state competition in the fall of 2020.
Alan Roloson, a member of the EMMSPA, noted that the Maple Ambassador program helps participants gain not only more knowledge of the maple industry but also communication skills and confidence.
Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Maple Ambassador Coordinator Maggie Pratt for an application or for more information by email at mbride11@yahoo.com or by phone at (570) 637-2410.
