TROY – Spring season fun arrived Saturday at Alparon Park with an emphasis on Bradford County maple producers.
The 40th Annual Endless Mountains Maple Festival had multiple vendors promoting diverse maple products from their multigenerational farms.
“We have been setting up here for many years now and it’s nice to be a part of it,” said Aaron McWhorter.
He was selling maple products from his Gillett-based Aaron McWhorter & Family maple farm with his wife, Jessica and son, Kyper. Maple production comes from a long family line for McWhorter.
“We are fifth generation maple producers and currently have 4,700 taps, so we are keeping the tradition going,” he said.
Alan Roloson is one of four brothers from Roloson Brothers Maple Syrup who was selling his maple-based products such as syrup, candy cream and crumb sugar.
“This all started with my father and his brother who began making maple products around 1945,” said Roloson. “My brothers and I have been carrying on that brotherly tradition ever since.”
Doug Fay of Fay’s Maple Products based in Columbia Cross Roads stated that the weather and crowds were perfect during the day.
Fay is a third generation maple producer who continues the practice that was started by his grandfather in 1937.
“We have been coming to Maple Fest since it started and it feels great to be her again this year,” he said.
Maple Fest also featured a variety of other activities that captured many people’s attentions. The monster truck show in the afternoon was conducted in the grandstands, while a pancake eating contest had people competing to see how much they could eat in five minutes.
The big musical act featured American Idol finalist Aaron Kelly performing for festival goers.
The festival will continue today and feature the demolition derby at noon with a power wheel derby beforehand. Singer Logan Route will be set to sing at 1 p.m.
