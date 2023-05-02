TROY — Rainy conditions didn’t keep crowds away from experiencing a host of springtime treats and attractions over the weekend.
The 41st Endless Mountains Maple Festival was held at Alparon Park Saturday and Sunday.
Despite the weekend rain showers, people made their way through the park grounds to check out countless vendors, rides and shows. Events included the maple wine judging, macaroni and cheese contest and all-day pancake breakfast. In the grand stands, the lawnmower races featured drivers speeding across the track that caked mud all over themselves and their vehicles.
The Demolition Derby was held Sunday and featured multiple spectators despite the rain, according to Troy Fair President Cathy Jenkins. The only event cancelled was the monster truck show due to the rainy, unsafe conditions of the track. Meanwhile, this year’s goat show featured around 340 goats.
It wouldn’t be a maple festival without regional producers making an appearance to showcase their seasonal creations.
Greg and Doug Fay sold maple products from their family operated business, Fay’s Maple Products in Columbia Cross Roads. They expressed that it was a great year for syrup production overall. The brothers cultivated 680 gallons of maple syrup this year. A typical year yields anywhere between 500 to 600 gallons for them. The majority of their syrup was medium colored, while a good amount was light. This was a pleasant surprise compared to last year, in which they were only able to collect 220 gallons. Greg Fay attributed that to the last maple season’s unfavorable weather conditions.
“Last year was a horrible year for all producers in Bradford County,” Fay said. “After 40 to 50 years of doing this, last year was probably the worst year.”
Roloson Brothers Maple Syrup sold its maple-based products such as syrup, candy cream and crumb sugar. Alan Roloson also expressed that this year’s season was far better than the last one. He made 278 gallons of maple syrup, which was an increase of around 50 since last year.
“We were able to start sooner this year and it was the earliest we ever started because the weather cooperated,” Roloson said. “We didn’t get the real hot days.”
Aaron McWhorter & Family maple farm also made an appearance at the event. McWhorter was unsure of how the season would turn out due to the lack of cold winter weather, as well as last summer’s conditions.
“This past summer there was a drought, which increased the sugar content,” McWhorter said. “We tapped our trees early during the cold spell. Once it started running in the first week of February, it was nonstop until March 22.”
Since tapping began Jan. 28, the farm made just over 2,000 gallons, which is an increase compared to last year’s amount of 1,250 gallons. The farm currently has around 5,000 taps.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
