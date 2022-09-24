Maple Ridge’s Fall Festival returning late October

TROY — The fall season is officially here and communities across Bradford County are finding ways to have some community fun this time of year. Such fall festivities will be arriving to Troy right around Halloween time.
The Fall Festival at Maple Ridge at Red Maple Ranch Wedding and Event Venue will take place on Oct. 29. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. people are invited to the 211 Hanks Rd. location for a variety of activities to entertain everyone.
The event is expected to have vendors, a bounce house for kids and pumpkins for sale. Breweries will provide tastings of their products, while music will be provided by a local band that’s yet-to-be-named.
Food is always a popular feature, along with crafts present at Maple Ridge’s festivities, according to co-owner Pamela McKenney. Treats that will be offered to the public will consist of caramel apples, hot chocolate and apple cider.
There will be a $5 admission per person for the event, which promises to be a fall-themed fun time for the whole family.
“It’s always a lot of fun to be there for the community and invite them to the venue,” said McKenney.
Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place at the time. Having missed a year, McKenney is even more excited to bring back the fun-filled community gathering.
A popular attraction will consist of a small corn maze that families and their children can venture into. The maze was a hit in 2020 and McKenney hopes it will continue to draw families in.
A new aspect that will be shown for the first time will be an antique car show on the grounds. McKenney expressed her excitement for the car show and hopes it will be a hit.
“We will also have an open house in the barn, so people can tour and walk through it if they want to,” she added.
She described the venue’s barn as a one of a kind structure in the county, since it is estimated to have been built around 1890. Having such an old and historical building makes the location of the venue even more exciting, she noted.
The barn features an indoor silo, spacious second floor, modern bathrooms and elegant furnishings in an intimate atmosphere,” the business’ website states. “Whether the backdrop is in front of the rolling creek or under the glimmering chandeliers, Maple Ridge is the ideal setting to host your special event.”
“People have the chance to see what we have to offer,” McKenney said. “If they are looking for a venue, they can check everything out and see how many people we can hold.”
She stated that the event still needs more vendors, antique cars and food vendors to participate. Anyone interested can send an email to eberettlines@gmail.com.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.