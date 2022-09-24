Maple Ridge’s Fall Festival returning late October

 Photo provided by Maple Ridge

TROY — The fall season is officially here and communities across Bradford County are finding ways to have some community fun this time of year. Such fall festivities will be arriving to Troy right around Halloween time.

The Fall Festival at Maple Ridge at Red Maple Ranch Wedding and Event Venue will take place on Oct. 29. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. people are invited to the 211 Hanks Rd. location for a variety of activities to entertain everyone.

