RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP – The first day of spring was made extra sweet in Bradford County with the annual Maple Weekend in celebration of local syrup producers.
According to the Endless Mountains Maple Producers Association, Dewy Meadows Farm and McWhorter’s Maple Products held events and open houses early in the day on Saturday to promote the syrup-making business.
Jelliff’s Maple Products at 11843 Berwick Turnpike, Colombia Cross Roads in Ridgebury Township held an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with tours of the 250+ acre farm and free samples of products ranging from blueberry infused syrup to maple mustard.
The shelves were stacked at the sugar house and tables were set up with syrup product samples and examples of what to enjoy the spreads and syrups with.
The website shows that the farm was first purchased by Glen and Lucile Jelliff in 1946 and that they made their own maple syrup for their own enjoyment.
Later on, their son Leland took over and now the farm is operated by his sons, Gregory and Jeff.
Greg said that he and his brother had been making maple syrup together since they were little kids, and that they have their children to thank for Jelliff’s current success.
He remembered that he bought a 2X3 flat pan to show his sons and nephews how he used to make syrup years ago, and that his oldest son used the experience for his FFA project.
Jelliff’s has been growing ever since and now offers products such as pure maple and infused syrups, maple cream, maple sugar, barbecue sauce, French dressing, maple dust seasoning and candies.
As the website shows, many of the products can be mixed with or poured over cream cheese to make spreads for crackers.
“There’s so much that you can do with maple syrup,” Greg said. “People always think of pancakes, which is true, but there’s so much more you can do with it.”
He stated that the sunny weather this weekend was ideal for collecting sap from the maple trees and teaching families all about the syrup-making process.
Greg related that Jeliff’s had to cancel the annual open house last year due to COVID-19. This year, with required masking and posted signage asking guests to stay six sap buckets apart, the event was able to be held safely.
He said that local shops including Milky Way Farms, A&A Convenience, Smithfield Country Market, and Bryan’s Meat Cutting sell Jelliff’s products as well.
For more information on what the shop offers, visit Jelliff’s website at https://www.jelliffsmaple.com/ or call the shop at (570) 529-1209.
