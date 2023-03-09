Maple Weekend set for March 18-19

Maple Weekend is an annual event hosted by the Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association. It will be held on March 18 to 19, 2023. Our membership covers Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties.
It is a self-guided tour where you can drive from one Maple Producer to another. Come on out and enjoy your visit to our participating members. They will be offering family history, demonstrations of their maple syrup operations and a large variety of products they make. (i.e. cotton candy, sauces, jellies, baked goods). Each of the producers will offer a different tour of their operation. The farms will demonstrate the finest in pure maple products, and visitors learn about the interesting story of their farm and the unique processes developed by individual producers.
Even the creation of products varies at each location, and range from maple salad dressing or barbecue sauce to jellies and homemade cookies to maple milkshakes or cotton candy. Each farm has a specialty and a recipe or two that have been passed down through the family over generations.
Learn the old-age tradition of ‘sugaring’ combined with new-age technology. It is a fun educational event for the entire family.
The participating Maple Producer’s are:
- Dewy Meadows Maple — 3249 Montrose Turnpike, Warren Center, PA 18851, 570-395-3458.
- Jelliff’s Maple — 11843 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Crossroads, PA 16914, 570-596-4275.
- Loch’s Maple Syrup — 143 Cokely Road, Springville, PA 18844, 570-965-2679.
- A Drop in the Bucket: McWhorter’s Maple & More — 95 Locust Road, Gillett, PA 16925 570-537-2328.
- White Barn Farm — 32475 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837, 570-247-2930.
