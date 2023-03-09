Maple Weekend set for March 18-19

Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association

 Photo provided by EMMSPA

Maple Weekend is an annual event hosted by the Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association. It will be held on March 18 to 19, 2023. Our membership covers Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties.

It is a self-guided tour where you can drive from one Maple Producer to another. Come on out and enjoy your visit to our participating members. They will be offering family history, demonstrations of their maple syrup operations and a large variety of products they make. (i.e. cotton candy, sauces, jellies, baked goods). Each of the producers will offer a different tour of their operation. The farms will demonstrate the finest in pure maple products, and visitors learn about the interesting story of their farm and the unique processes developed by individual producers.