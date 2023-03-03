HARRISBURG – Education and outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be hosting and participating in numerous presentations for groups of senior citizens, service providers and the public throughout the month of March to promote financial capability and provide investor education.
March outreach events will be held in person and virtually in partnership with the listed organizations. The events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.
Events For General Audiences
Cybersecurity – A presentation that explores ways to stay safe online and avoid falling victim to various scams including investment scams, impersonator scams, and other types — will be virtually presented at the Bosler Memorial Library at 1588 West High Street in Carlisle (Cumberland County) on March 2 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. To register for this event, visit the Bosler Memorial Library website.
Investing 101 (Part 3 of 3) – A presentation that looks at the deeper level of investing concepts with overviews of the types of investment accounts and other attributes – will be held virtually on March 8 from 6 PM to 7 PM at the Schlow Centre Region Library (Centre County). For additional information, contact Cheryl Yablon at 717-236-9555, ext. 3115.
Choosing an Investment Professional – A presentation that covers factors to consider, questions to ask, and steps to take to verify someone is properly registered – will be hosted at the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library at 100 N 19th Street in Camp Hill (Cumberland County) on March 9 from 6 PM to 7 PM. Register for How to Choose An Investment Professional online through Eventbrite.
Spending Plans – A Roadmap for Success – A presentation that discusses building a spending plan and taking steps to secure your retirement — will be presented at the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library at 100 N 19th Street in Camp Hill (Cumberland County) on March 30 from 6 PM to 7 PM. For additional information and to register, contact Lori LaPorte Loss, Assistant Director, at 717-761-3900, ext. 222.
Events For Senior Citizens
Budgeting for Your New Year Goals – A presentation covering topics to get people financially prepared for the year and protect themselves against investment scams and frauds. It will be presented at the Charles T. Adams Senior Citizen Center at 5 E Market Street in Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County) on March 1 from 11 AM to 12 PM. For additional information, contact Toni Mathis, Director, at 570-825-3484.
Fraud Bingo – A fun and interactive game that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing BINGO — will be offered in-person at the South Central York County Senior Center at 150 E Main Street in New Freedom (York County) on March 2 from 12 PM to 1 PM. For additional information, contact Nicole Strassman, Executive Director, at 717-235-6060.
Banking in the 21st Century – A comprehensive overview of how banking and investment services have evolved with technology, will be presented in-person at the following:
Golden Connections Community Senior Center at 20 Gotham Place in Red Lion (York County) on March 9 from 11 AM to 12 PM. For information, contact Kasie Ream at 717-244-7229.
Benton Senior Center at 42 Community Drive in Benton (Columbia County) on March 27 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For information, contact bencenter@CMAAA15.ORG.
Cybersecurity will be offered in-person at the following:
Delta Senior Center at 5 Pendyrus Street in Delta (York County) on March 9 from 1 PM to 2 PM. For information, contact Denise Burkins at 717-456-5753.
Heritage Senior Center at 3700 Davidsburg Road #4 in Dover (York County) on March 15 from 10 AM to 11 AM. For information, contact Stacy Hieber at 717-292-7471.
Spending Plans – A Roadmap for Success will be presented virtually at the following:
Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living (LVCIL) at 713 N 13th Street in Allentown (Lehigh County) on March 17 from 10 AM to 11 AM. For additional information, contact Catherine Bogdanski, BS Statewide Coalition Project Coordinator, at 610-770-9781, ext. 172.
Wayne Senior Center at 108 Station Road in Wayne (Delaware County) on March 23 from 3 PM to 4 PM. For additional information, contact Margo Fine-Gabbay, Program Director, at 610-688-6246.
Avoiding ID Theft and Popular Scams – A presentation that discusses how to avoid identity theft in an increasingly digitized world and protecting yourself from novel scams – will be offered at the Berwick Senior Center at 1401 Orange Street in Berwick (Columbia County) on March 29 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information, contact Jan Banko at 570-204-0884.
Events for Organizations and Service Providers
Fraud Bingo will be offered virtually to Special Olympics Pennsylvania at 2570 Boulevard of the Generals in Norristown (Montgomery County) on March 21 from 7 PM to 8 PM. Contact Jordan Schubert, Manager of Athlete Leadership and Young Athletes, at jschubert@specialolympicspa.org with any questions.
Spending Plans – A Roadmap for Success will be offered at the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Program Susquehanna Meeting at 91 Lackawanna Ave in Hallstead (Susquehanna County) on March 7 from 11 AM to 12 PM, as well as the Bradford Meeting at Towanda Elementary School at 420 State Street in Towanda (Bradford County) on March 8 from 11 AM to 12 PM. For additional information, contact Ashlynn Beckwith at abeckwith@bsstaaa.org.
Working with DoBS – An overview of the agency, businesses we regulate, how individuals can work with our outreach staff, as well as our consumer services team – will be presented to Hidden Springs Homeowners Association at 355 Kingspond Lane in Souderton (Montgomery County) on March 16 from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Open to members.
Cybersecurity will be presented as a PA Office of Administration, Bureau of Employee Benefits virtual webinar for state employees on March 14 and March 23 from 12 PM to 1 PM. To register, visit the “Financial Wellness” tab under the Employee Resource Center.
Spending Plans- A Roadmap for Success will be presented virtually to PA Career Link in Lancaster County at 1046 Manheim Pike in Lancaster (Lancaster County) on March 20 from 1 PM to 2 PM. For additional information, contact Nicole Deeley at 717-509-5613, ext. 600. Open to Members.
Scams in Your Community: Protecting Yourself and Your Clients – A presentation to learn about the latest scams and frauds, and steps to protect yourself and your clients, will be presented to organizational members of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A) on March 23 from 9 AM to 10 AM. Open to Members.
DoBS Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff work with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace.
Learn more about the free, non-commercial programs and presentations available or contact us to request a program tailored to your specific needs.
Visit the department’s calendar of events to find an event near you. Consumers and community groups can call 1-800-PA-BANKS or email informed@pa.gov for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.