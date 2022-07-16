TOWANDA — Every veteran has their own unique experience serving their country, including an interesting path after that service is completed.
Towanda native Roy Schrimp is a United States Marine Corps veteran who fought in the Vietnam War and has dedicated himself to honoring his fellow veterans.
Schrimp was born in Cookeville, Tenn. in 1949 before his parents moved to Bradford County around 1951. He attended Fisher School and Wysox Elementary School before attending Towanda High School and graduating with the Class of 1967.
“I worked on a farm growing up and my parents didn’t have much money. My dad was a carpenter and my mom was a homemaker,” Schrimp said. “It was just country living growing up. We had fun tinkering with bicycles, motorcycles and cars.”
After his high school graduation, he took a road trip to California with a friend before enlisting in the Marine Corps.
“My brother, Jim, just got back from Vietnam around that time. He served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade,” he said. “My grandfather served in WWI. My dad served in WWII. My older brother was in the army when there were no conflicts. I figured that maybe I should do that to.”
He stated that his younger sister, Regina, also joined the Marine Corps and was one of the first female personnel to serve in the aircraft wing.
“We were kids and didn’t think much about the war,” he said. “My dad told me before I went over there that I need to go and do my duty because everyone else went before me. There weren’t any hard feelings about it. I never thought about going to Canada or not going into the service.”
Schrimp enlisted in August 1967, went to boot camp at Camp Pendleton near San Diego and then arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam around early January 1968.
“When I got there, [the North Vietnamese] were mortaring the airfield there. [The U.S. military] had a need for radio operators, which became my primary military occupational speciality,” he said.
Schrimp experienced combat during the Tet Offensive of 1968, which was North Vietnam’s large scale coordinated attack on dozens of cities and towns in South Vietnam. He performed reconnaissance and was shipped up to Dong Ha and ended up in Delta Company 3rd Recon Battalion in Quang Tri. He described it as pretty intense as he conducted around 29 long range recon patrols and had 27 contacts with enemy forces. He also spent time at a special forces camp to help with a combat operation.
“I was there for months before I finally found out what I was doing there, but the Marine Corps was doing a sweep of the village near Mai Loc Camp, a U.S. military base,” he said. “I was there to coordinate when they drop the [soldiers] around the hill.”
Despite the intensity of war, Schrimp said that the soldiers got through it by having each other’s backs.
“Once you are in a unit like that, you are all brothers,” he said. “We supported each other and we did what we had to do.”
Schrimp spent little over 13 months in Vietnam as part of the Marine Corps tour of duty. Overall, he spent 19 months and 17 days in the Marine Corps. He stated that he had a two year enlistment, but his MOS was given an early out.
When he returned home, he worked for Vaughn’s Landscaping from March to August 1969 and proceeded to work for Sylvania Electric in Towanda from 1969 to 2007. The company would later be called Osram and then GTP. After retirement, Schrimp has kept himself active in the community in a variety of organizations. He works as an internal affairs officer for the VFW and serves as a life member in the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS, the Marine Corps League and Disabled American Veterans.
His most recent and notable role is being the operations manager for Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park near the Route 6 bridge.
“Joe Doherty was fundamental in starting that and he brought me on board,” he said. “We came a long way with that.”
Doherty came up with the idea in 2008 and it took over a decade of work until the park’s official completion in 2021. Schrimp helped place the bricks in the park among many other tasks. Even after completion, the park’s organizers are still active in maintaining it.
“A lot of money was invested in it and we had a lot of community support,” Schrimp said. “Around this area, there is a lot of veteran support, which isn’t seen in a lot of places.”
He stated that the park’s bricks and Hometown Heroes Banners in the borough are vital for immortalizing those who have served. His dad, brother and his wife’s father all have banners on the Merrill Parkway. His family members who served also have their names on bricks at the park.
“To me, they are all heroes. Anybody that puts a uniform on, including police officers,” he said. “It’s important to remember these people, especially for generations down the road.”
