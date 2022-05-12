A late U.S. soldier’s missing dog tags were recovered in East Smithfield and given to his daughter Tuesday.
The dog tags were found in East Smithfield by a local resident on May 3 and passed along to Marine Corps veteran Roy Schrimp, who proceeded to give them to Bradford County Veteran’s Affairs Director Pete Miller.
The tags are unique in that they have a Japanese yen attached to it, which was a token of good luck for overseas soldiers, Miller said.
The name on the tags belonged to J.D. McCallum, a U.S. Marine who served from 1982 to 1985 and was stationed in Japan, Miller stated. After some research and outreach, he received word from McCallum’s daughter, Brittnee, who confirmed they were her father’s tags.
“It’s been an emotional and exciting experience finding these, so I’m very happy,” she said.
McCallum resided in many places throughout his life such as Elmira and Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Ironically, he never lived in Bradford County, Brittnee stated. He eventually moved to North Tonawanda, New York, outside of Buffalo, where he passed away in 2006 at age 41.
Brittnee stated that she has been more interested in her father’s past as she has gotten older. She displayed the dog tags as well as family photos and McCallum’s Marine dress cap at the Troy Vets Club on Tuesday afternoon.
How his dog tags found there way to East Smithfield remains a mystery, however. Brittnee suspects that the tags may have been given to his first wife since she and her family were from East Smithfield.
“It is incredible that these were found and I’m so thankful to have something that was so close to him,” she said.
