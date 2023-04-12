The Rialto Theater in Canton celebrated its one-year anniversary of ownership by Rekindle the Spirit LLC by hosting its first movie opening since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was marked with a special giveaway: any viewer under 18 who comes to see “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” between April 7 and April 16 will be entered to win a free Nintendo Switch.
This, along with the popularity of the movie, led to it selling out every seat in the 154-seat theater Friday night, and drawing more than 100 viewers Saturday. The movie would gross more than $146 million nation-wide across its opening three-day weekend.
Theater manager Bridget Callahan remarked that the positive response to the opening encouraged her to attempt to hold other openings at the theater. She said she would endeavor to host the opening of the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid and Barbie movies, as well as others the community might positively respond to.
It was a significant weekend for the little theater, one that typically only sees such crowds at its live shows.
