The Rialto Theater in Canton celebrated its one-year anniversary of ownership by Rekindle the Spirit LLC by hosting its first movie opening since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was marked with a special giveaway: any viewer under 18 who comes to see “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” between April 7 and April 16 will be entered to win a free Nintendo Switch.

