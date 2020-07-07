Marking another piece of Wyalusing area history

WYALUSING BOROUGH — The Wyalusing Community Corporation will soon be able to check another historical site off of its list.
On Monday, the Wyalusing Borough Council voted to allow the non-profit to place a historical plaque at the borough hall recognizing its roots as the Wyalusing Baptist Church before coming into borough ownership in 1915. The first town meeting was held there in November of that year.
According to information provided by the WCC, the church was built in 1894, but church leaders ended up suing the borough after municipal officials decided to extend First Street an additional block sometime after 1897. Because of a local ordinance, First Street would need to be widened with the expansion, but that would have meant the church would end up 12 feet into the street. Along with the lawsuit, the church offered to sell the building to resolve the issue, resulting in the borough purchasing it for $1,400, paying a $400 judgement, and then moving the building at a cost of $447.
During the borough hall’s life, its basement was once used as a temporary lockup for lawbreakers.
“It’s fascinating, the history of this quaint building,” said WCC Vice-President Carol Goodman as she passed around a sample of what would be displayed. “I’d like to honor that.”
Also being recognized in the plaque is the horse watering trough that had been located at the center of downtown through the 1800s and into the 20th Century, and is now featured in the courtyard adjacent to the borough hall.
The WCC has already installed eight other historical plaques at sites around the Wyalusing area, including at the Route 6 monument recognizing the 1782 Battle of Lime Hill, near the cupola at Wyalusing Borough Park, and Laceyville’s oldest house, with markers for Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Steven Rought in Stevensville Cemetery and the North Branch Canal getting ready to move forward.
Once the plaque arrives for the borough hall, the WCC will partner with borough officials in deciding where to place it.
“I think it’s great,” said Wyalusing Borough Council President Josh Kilmer, who praised the look of the plaque at the Wyalusing Hotel. “Thank you for the opportunity.”
