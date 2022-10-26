Maroon & Gray Golf Tournament raises $15,000

Northeast Bradford Education Foundation’s 15th Annual Maroon & Gray Golf Tournament was held at Towanda Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 24. Pictured from left: first place winners, Chris Gargas, Dennis Gargas, Amy Moesh and Dan Moesh.

 Photo Provided

WYSOX — An annual golf tournament succeeded in raising more money for a regional school district on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Northeast Bradford Education Foundation’s 15th Annual Maroon & Gray Golf Tournament was held at Towanda Golf Club for its charitable golf participants. Net proceeds for this year’s tournament totaled around $15,000. This year featured a record 30 teams with 118 golfers.