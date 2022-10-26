Maroon & Gray Golf Tournament raises $15,000

WYSOX — An annual golf tournament succeeded in raising more money for a regional school district on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Northeast Bradford Education Foundation’s 15th Annual Maroon & Gray Golf Tournament was held at Towanda Golf Club for its charitable golf participants. Net proceeds for this year’s tournament totaled around $15,000. This year featured a record 30 teams with 118 golfers.
The day started with cool temperatures of around 40 degrees before heating up into the 60s for a pleasant day of golf for everybody, according to organizers. There were four NEB National Honor Society students at the tournament as well. They helped assist and direct golfers to their carts, while Jeanette Davis played music before they teed off. Lunch was served and consisted of hamburgers and hot sausage, plus hors d’oeuvres during the awards ceremony.
Organizers want to thank the event’s participants, as well as major sponsor, Gannon Associates. Thanks also goes out to corporate sponsors that include First Citizens Community Bank, Pivot Physical Therapy and Vulcraft of New York, as well as meal sponsors, Columbia Cross Roads Equipment, Crawn Trucking and Dandy Mini Marts.
The complete list of the tournament winners include:
• 1st Place: Chris Gargas, Dennis Gargas, Amy Moesh, Dan Moesh
• 2nd Place: Jim Clark, Keegan Ernst, Jake Diamond, Ryan Pierfimoni
• 3rd Place: Bub Shores, Jeff Aeppli, Dave Clark, Jim Morse
• 1st Place: Cody Clark, Paul Motsko, Jeff Arthur, Jordan Tolerico
• 2nd Place: Warren Schrepple, Matt Gordon, Bill Wallitch, Avery Boardman
• 3rd Place: Mike Dickerson, Matt Robinson, Wayne Neuber, Ralph Evans
• 1st Place: Mick Bolton, Cam Bolton, Barry Brown, Al Bennett
• 2nd Place: Gary Hurley, Steve Harvey, Sandy Balchikonis, Mark Allis
• 3rd Place: Chad Allis, Cathy Cook, Mike Allis, Mark Balwierczak
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.