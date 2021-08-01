Paul H. Weed, 59, of Gillett to Tara L. Fisher, 51, of Gillett
Aaron Woodruff, 31, of Sugar Run to Kelsey Camp, 28, of Sugar Run
Damon M. Lightner, 28, of LeRaysville to Sarah Kent, 28, of LeRasyville
John E. Clark, 41, of Stevensville to Amanda Denise McLinko, 37, of Stevensville
Benjamin M. Richardson, 36, of Athens to Biana Rose Lupi, 30, of Athens
Raymond G. Schaffer, 73, of Rome to Bernice A. Melsky, 72, of Rome
Jonathan G. Storch, 49, of Columbia Cross roads, to Michelle L. Garrison, 50, of Columbia Cross Roads
Gregory M. Kleinsmith, 24, of Binghamton, NY to Amanda Strauss, 22, of Endicott, NY
Jacob Blair, 18, of Waverly, NY to Emma Cole, 21, of Sayre
Shannon Crain, 47, of Sayre to Bonnie J. Ellers, 49, of Sayre
Randy J. Gardiner Sr., 47, of Towanda to Cassandra M. Johnson, 23, of Towanda
Aaron Woodruff, 26, of Wyalusing to Cheyenne Wulff, 27, of Wyalusing
