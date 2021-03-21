Recorded in Bradford County:
Darren Casselbury, 26. of Towanda to Cayli Whipple, 22, of Towanda
Vohra Mohammedshahad, 31, of Apalachin, NY to Jamie S. Evans, 25, of Sayre
C. Albert Dilworth, 82, of Wyalusing to Janet E. Smurl, 73, of Wyalusing
Nicholas B. Werner, 30, of Granville Smt. to Amber C. Hennessy, 22, of Granville Smt.
Matthew Browning, 29, of Dushore to Megan Selleck, 27, of New Albany
David P. Miller, 48, of Sayre to Tracy Lynn Boose, 43, of Sayr
