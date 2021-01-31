Jesse David Bray, 20, of Addison, NY to Cassie Owlett, 20, to Middlebury Center
Joseph Leonard Kornacki, 38, of Canton to Amanda Sue Sharp, 45, of Canton
Jesse Ryan Bacon, 26, of Troy to Taina Martinez, 38, of Troy
Douglas C. Turner, 27, of Towanda to Halley M. Brown, 24, of Towanda
David P. Rua, 34, of Canton to Sheadan R. Wood, 19, of Canton
Ryan James Decker, 29, of Towanda to Nancy Elaine Fiester, 26, of Towanda
Michael F. Ward, 23, of Sayre to Cheyanne M. Northrup, 23, of Athens
Brent M. Harkenrider, 21, of Lawrenceville to Elizabeth Marie Long, 22, of, Mansfield
