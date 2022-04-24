Benjamin R. Wheeler, 26, of Athens to Ashley Vough, 26, of Sayre.
Ira Lattimer, 22, of Sayre to Kyleigh R. Heinzelman, 21, of Sayre.
Elijah K. Bennett, 22, of Laceyville to Karlye S. Huffman, 21, of Sugar Run.
John Nekrasz Jr., 32, of Towanda to Whillean R. Brenner, 23, of Towanda.
Micheal Carlson Knowles, 25, of Johnson City to Charity Rose Smith, 24, of Rome.
Clinton T. Wright, 36, of Buffalo Mills to Jessica LaValle, 36, of Athens.
James T. Wilson, 67, of Sayre to Karen A. Frantz, 60, of Sayre.
