Talon S. Curry, 26, of Ulster to Taylor A. Johnston, 27, of Ulster
Noah M. Hall, 18, of Elmira, NY to Julianne E. Lampman, 18, of Rome
Nathaniel Woodford, 28, of Horseheads, NY to Kaylea Burbank, 30, of Elmira, NY
Robert E. Fletcher Jr., 47, of Dushore to Tabitha Fassett, 34, of Dushore
Peter L. Johnson, 39, of Charlotte, NC to Elizabeth M. Landon, 42, of Charlotte, NC
James W. Olmstead, 39, of Warren Center to Megan K. Wise, 31, of Warren Center
Dylan Curtis, 27, of Towanda to Montana Wickwire, 31, of Towanda
Scott Vanderpoel, 34, of Athens to Shannen Wandell, 37, of Athens
Harvey Allen Miller, 54, of Columbia Cross Roads to Karen Marie Bell, 40, of Columbia Cross Roads
Christopher Campfield, 52, of Wysox to Sherri Welch, 51, of Wysox
Robert Dunbar, 51, of Elmira, NY to Ashley Smith, 29, of Elmira, NY
Brett Allen Evans, 32, of Rome to Amy French, 30, of Rome
Kevin A. Liddiard, 35, of Athens to Tonya L. Harper, 28, of Athens
Nicholas Lee Folkers, 31, of Sayre to Brooke Lindsey Hadlock, 29, of Sayre
Gunnar Grace Carlyle, 26, of Rome to Melinda R. Harkness, 28, of Rome
James C. Lain Jr., 45, of New Albany to Erica M. Russell, 41, of New Albany
Harold Homer Stone III, 29, of Troy to Kaylee Marie Sterling, 28, of Troy
Justin Donegan, 31, of Athens to Wendy Shaw, 28, of Athens
Jason L. Leighton, 43, of Towanda to Michelle A. Cazassa, 44, of Towanda
Thomas A. Rought, 22, of Rome to Megan L. Brown, 22, of Rome
Trevor Fulmer, 28, of Sugar Run to Kirsti R. Howell, 29, of Sugar Run
Tyler Secules, 24, of Sayre to Jessie L. Hoose, 23, of Sayre
Braeden Frisbie, 21, of Rome to Lillian F. Stanton, 19, of Rome
Douglas G. Tobbe, 24, of Gillett to Mimi C. Isenberg, 24, of Gillett
Timothy S. Johnson, 58, of Wyalusing to Jolene L. Duvall, 54, of Elmira, NY
Carl Dulaney III, 26, of Towanda to Morgan Johnson, 23, of Towanda
Chase Philip Daniel Brown, 27, of Athens to Ashley Amanda Folett, 25, of Athens
Ricky Lance Vargason, 51, of Towanda to Kelly Ann McNally, 41, of Towanda
Darnell R. Taylor, 57, of Elmira, NY to Donna T. English, 52, of Elmira, NY
Nathan Edward Mosher, 49, of Towanda to Tambra Lynn Mosher, 35, of Towanda
William T. Nusbaum, 50, of Athens to BillieJo Miller, 49, of Athens
Nelson S. Rodriguez Jr., 38, of Towanda to Christina M. Sneed, 37, of Towanda
Chad D. Evans, 38, of Rome to Jessica Lynn Parsons, 28, of Rome
Freddy Jahir Parraga Alava, 24, of East Elmhurst, NY to Molly Marie Bird, 21, of East Elmhurst, NY
Danae M. Nichols, 44, of Waverly, NY to Vanessa Hoskins, 36, of Waverly, NY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.