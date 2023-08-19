Nathanael Wolf, 25, of Horseheads to Everly Wingard, 22, of Ludowici, Georgia.
Nathanael Wolf, 25, of Horseheads to Everly Wingard, 22, of Ludowici, Georgia.
Crystal Lynn McRae, 37, of Athens to Nathan S. Rowe, 41, of Athens.
Coltyn Crotsley, 26, of Sayre to Dominique Hunsinger of Waverly.
Kori Umbenhauer, 26, of Athens to Lucas Wright, 28, of Athens.
Michael A. Catlin, 30, of Sayre to Krystine Fascinella, 28, of Sayre.
Kyle J. Erdek, 26, of Towanda to Elizabeth I. Mosier, 25, of Towanda.
Charles James Shaklee, 32, of Wyalusing to Alyssa M. Bonhamer, 25, of Wyalusing.
Rebecca Lunn, 24, of Towanda to Anthony Vogel, 24, of Towanda.
Melissa L. Ohara, 52, of LeRaysville to Donald B. Howard Jr., 54, of LeRaysville.
Larry Duane Shafer, 43, of Towanda to Raelyn Mae Horton, 38, of Towanda.
Katelyn Roark, 28, of Wyalusing to Brandon Kramer, 40, of Wyalusing.
Rhonda Howell, 35, of Towanda to Thomas Goss III, 37, of Towanda.
Jeffrey Y. King Jr., 44, of Monroeton to Kimberly A. Page, 49, of Monroeton.
