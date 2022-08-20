James K. Burkholder, 21, of Milan to Brittany Kingsley, 22, of Milan.
Todd D. Kilmer, 59, of Towanda to Theresa Steele, 55, of Towanda.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 7:30 am
James K. Burkholder, 21, of Milan to Brittany Kingsley, 22, of Milan.
Todd D. Kilmer, 59, of Towanda to Theresa Steele, 55, of Towanda.
Jedidiah Palfreyman, 25, of Laceyville to Adreanna Skinner, 23, of Laceyville.
Christopher Neville, 41, of Little Meadows to Katie Waters, 39, of Little Meadows.
Zachery Coleman, 30, of Rome to Kaitlyn Hoppe, 30, of Rome.
Christopher C. Lewis, 35, of Elmira, N.Y. to Christina L. Smith, 33, of Elmira, N.Y.
Matthew J. Howe, 28, of Binghamton, N.Y. to Alexandra C. Parker, 23, of Binghamton, N.Y.
Daniel Perry, 44, of Athens to Laurie L. Stiehl, 49, of Athens.
Jarod Mattocks, 25, of Canton to Tori Glisson, 25, of Canton.
Connor McClintic, 23, of Milan to Alyse Rivera, 21, of Milan.
Michael A. Thomas, 44, of Sayre to Melinda S. Kelley, 54, of Sayre.
Garret Shults, 25, of Canton to Lindsey Staudt, 23, of Canton.
Ryan Robinson, 35, of Sayre to Marie Willis, 30, of Sayre.
Anthony Scott McNett, 34, of Covington to Bethany Joy Williams, 39, of Waverly, N.Y.
Bruce King Jr., 52, of Troy to Alice McDonald, 42, of Troy.
Nathan Chilson, 23, of Rome to Miranda Alderson, 23, of Rome.
Brian E. Greeno, 50, of Sayre to Maricel V. De La Cruz, 35, of Sayre.
Todd Eaton, 33, of Towanda to Megan Robinson, 36, of Towanda.
Coty Kitchin, 28, of Big Flats, N.Y. to Kyllah Webster, 22, of Big Flats, N.Y.
Bradley Hatch, 25, of Athens to Sarah Dobrzensky, 31, of Athens.
Charles Miller, 54, of Covington to Lori S. Payton, 53, of Waverly, N.Y.
Kenneth A. Cummings, 57, of Spencer, N.Y. to Timothy L. Brown, 54, of Athens.
Jacob Vosburgh, 31, of Millerton to Amanda Jones, 26, of Millerton.
Ethan Mead, 25, of Apalachin, N.Y. to Gabrielle Lukovich, 25, of Apalachin, N.Y.
Michael J. Rosh, 46, of Sayre to Kimberly Gayken, 51, of Sayre.
Joey Carey, 33, of Elmira, N.Y. to Tierra Jackson, 34, of Elmira, N.Y.
