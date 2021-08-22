The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:

Lucas Newman, 22, of Ulster to Rachel E. Beers, 20, of Ulster

Mitcheal Rathbun, 29, of Columbia Cross Roads to Carly Gulyas, 28, of Columbia Cross Roads

Aaron S. Bennett, 36, of Stevensville to Sally Wildrick, 36, of Stevensville

Todd Porter, 25, of New Albany to Chelsea Epler, 28, of New Albany

Dylan T. Taylor, 24, of Monroeton to Kay J. Berry, 22, of Monroeton

Shon P. Hackett Jr., 36, of Rome to Teresa L. Garra, 37, of Rome

Corey M. Carnrike, 25, of Waverly, NY to Ashley M. Shaffer, 33, of Waverly, NY

Jeremy R. Fries, 48, of Laceyville to Christina D. Fries, 45, of Laceyville

Martin Lauber Jr., 23, of Laceyville to Bethany Diane Taylor, 33, of Laceyville