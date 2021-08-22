The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:
Lucas Newman, 22, of Ulster to Rachel E. Beers, 20, of Ulster
Mitcheal Rathbun, 29, of Columbia Cross Roads to Carly Gulyas, 28, of Columbia Cross Roads
Aaron S. Bennett, 36, of Stevensville to Sally Wildrick, 36, of Stevensville
Todd Porter, 25, of New Albany to Chelsea Epler, 28, of New Albany
Dylan T. Taylor, 24, of Monroeton to Kay J. Berry, 22, of Monroeton
Shon P. Hackett Jr., 36, of Rome to Teresa L. Garra, 37, of Rome
Corey M. Carnrike, 25, of Waverly, NY to Ashley M. Shaffer, 33, of Waverly, NY
Jeremy R. Fries, 48, of Laceyville to Christina D. Fries, 45, of Laceyville
Martin Lauber Jr., 23, of Laceyville to Bethany Diane Taylor, 33, of Laceyville
