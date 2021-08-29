Christopher J. Boom, 27, of Columbia Cross Roads to Heather M. Taylor, 38, of Columbia Cross Roads
Joshua Stone, 29, of Sayre to Rory L. Tigue, 23, of Sayre
Mark Shareiko, 33, of Rochester, NY to Sierra Elrod, 32, of Rochester, NY
Jonathan P. Mowry, 42, of Laceyville to Brittany Durland, 31, of Laceyville
Austin James Hoyt, 28, of Gillett to Samantha Ann Mathews, 24, of Gillett
John P. Schultz, 57, of Towanda to Leonora Wood, 50, of Towanda
Alex Shaffer, 22, of Athens to Shaylee R. Fiske, 24, of Athens
Stephen Kizale, 39, of Athens to Desirae Waltman, 27, of Athens
Kasey C. Lyon, 32, of Canton to Morgan Leigh Palmer, 27, of Canton
Christopher M. Psculkowski, 39, of Wyalusing to Samantha J. Ruschak, 35, of Wyalusing
Thomas F. Scott, 61, of Canton to Sharon Laudenslager, 56, of Canton
Cody A. Souder, 29, of Athens to Samantha L. Short, 25, of Athens
Levi J. Gaiotti, 20 to Katie Henson, 22, of Canton
Cameron C. Sparling, 26, of Corning, NY to Mersadi E. Swarthout, 29, of Corning, NY
