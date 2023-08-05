John Snyder, 64, of Rome to Jodi Phelan, 55, of Rome.
Shelissa Jean Cole, 34, of Towanda to Mark A. Cantellops, 35, of Towanda.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
John Snyder, 64, of Rome to Jodi Phelan, 55, of Rome.
Shelissa Jean Cole, 34, of Towanda to Mark A. Cantellops, 35, of Towanda.
Taylor Carl, 29, of Wyalusing to Peter Champluvier, 31, of Wyalusing.
Isabella Pribulick, 20, of Mount Airy, Md. to Pedro J. Jimenez Sanchez, 20, of Mount Airy, Md.
Johan Jasir Galindo, 32, of Wyalusing to Doris Gabriela Lopez, 29, of Wyalusing.
Isaiah P. McPherson, 28, of Little Meadows to Courtney L. Arthur, 29, of Little Meadows.
Chad Tew, 49, of Towanda to Brandi Dalseg, 46, of Rome.
Paul T. Harkenrider, 29, of Athens to Katelyn Marie Serfass, 28, of Athens.
Jaime Michael Sutryk, 52, of Waverly, N.Y. to Susan Anthony Van Allen, 51, of Waverly, N.Y.
Thomas Brinton, Jr., 30, of New Albany to Brittney Shafer, 31, of New Albany.
Catherine McGrath, 53, of Athens to Timothy Beard, 53, of Athens.
Todd Williams, 58, of Sayre to Michelle Jacob, 33, of Sayre.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.