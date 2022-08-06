Michael Chandler, 33, of Athens to Alexandra Maffei, 23, of Athens.
John Ray Beers, 55, of Barton, N.Y. to Lori L. Floyd, 56, of Barton, N.Y.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 10:43 am
Michael Chandler, 33, of Athens to Alexandra Maffei, 23, of Athens.
John Ray Beers, 55, of Barton, N.Y. to Lori L. Floyd, 56, of Barton, N.Y.
Brighton Covey, 23, of Monroeton to Cheyenne Harkins, 22, of Monroeton.
Bradley C. Carey, 43, of Wysox to Ashley M. Giberson, 36, of Wysox.
Edward Mapes, 22, of Sugar Run to Camryn Hazen, 21, of Sugar Run.
Raymond M. Bresett, 49, of East Smithfield to Lisa M. Parmenter, 42, of East Smithfield.
Dylan Burns, 30, of Vestal, N.Y. to Kayla Whittaker, 28, of Vestal, N.Y.
Stanley Mathews, 44, of Gillett to Ashley Dickerson, 36, of Gillett.
Patricia Giggee, 23, of Sayre to Brianna Allen, 21, of Sayre.
Alex Ott, 25, of Sayre to Mallory King, 25, of Sayre.
Joshua Kolupski, 30, of Wyalusing to Shannon Bolles, 35, of Wyalusing.
James O. Johnson, 53, of Towanda to Jeannie M. Bump, 43, of Towanda.
Burton N. Cleveland, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads to Jenalyn V. Rockwell, 29, of Columbia Cross Roads.
Paul Cuda, 32, of Sayre to Megan Kyc, 29, of Sayre.
Katelynn Davis, 26, of Athens to Joseph Sickler, 29, of Athens.
Clinton J. Kellar, 44, of Sayre to Holly L. Sinsabaugh, 43, of Sayre.
Dwight Gleason, 49, of Wellsburg, N.Y. to Sara Welch, 36, of Wellsburg, N.Y.
