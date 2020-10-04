Cody Blanton, 35, of Monroeton to Keah Chase, 27, of Monroeton
Cody T. Strope, 26, of Towanda to McKenzie S. Russell, 25, of Towanda
Abram Storrs, 21, of Troy to Lanaya Kenyon, 21, of Troy
Ethan L. Ace, 24, of Wyalusing to Victoria Pazzaglia, 23, of Columbia Cross Roads
Dameon Babcock, 19, of Athens to Jamie Wheeler, 19, of Athens
Salvatore Longo, 25, of Sayre to Amber Pruchnik, 25, of Sayre
Logan C. Abraham, 23, of Towanda to Railyn Decker, 25, of Towanda
Declan Erle, 20, of Canton to Mikailyn Cook, 21, of Canton
Danny W. Strope, 61, of Horseheads, NY to Sherry L. Winter, 50, of Rome
Joshua Smallwood, 28, of Spencer, NY to Mykenzie Wemmer, 22, of Spencer, NY
Harry Sheehe, 31, of Troy to Chuning Xie, 32, of Elmira, NY
Nicholas L. Pepper, 24, of Canton to Makenna Martin, 22, of Canton
Collin O. Edsell, 23, of LeRaysville to Rayelle E. Johnson, 22, of Sugar Run
Brian P. Malinowski, 38, of Canton to Jenny Mae Stone, 45, of Canton
Justin Roy, 20, of Gillett to Fiona Oldroyd, 18, of Gillett
Bernard M. Pietro, 73, of Athens to Janet Seeley, 66, of Athens
