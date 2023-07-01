Kelsea Novak, 34, of Towanda to Caleb Vanderpool, 32, of Towanda.
David R. Johnston, 65, of South Waverly to Jenny M. Maurer, 60, of Ridgebury Township.
Thomas Swaitowy, 70, of Athens to Janine Cuda, 64, of Sayre.
Abby Elizabeth Davenport, 29, of Athens to Joelle Jacoski, 28, of Athens.
Floyd Lee Bacorn, 53, of New Albany to Amy Kay Manuel, 44, of Overton Township.
Brittany Ann Gilbert, 23, of Ralston to Steven Raymond Hankey, 22, of Ralston.
Gerald W. Brown Jr., 56, of Bowodin, Maine, to Tammy A. Woodcock, 52, of Bowodin, Maine.
Jasper Corson, 21, of Apalachin, New York, to Lillian Kapr, 19, of Warren Center.
Lee A. Hulsizer, 58, of Wyalusing to Kimberly L. Wickizer, 50, of Wyalusing.
Cameron Carr, 30, of LeRaysville to Chelsie Souto, 27, of LeRaysville.
Tayla Marie Clark, 26, of Athens to Jared John Frederick Donovan, 29, of Athens.
Lloyd Dunbar, 79, of East Smithfield Township to Bonnie L. Simons, 69, of Smithfield Township.
