The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:
Allen L. Prouty, 26, of Troy to Laura L. Bolt, 28, of Troy
James Satterly, 35, of Ulster to Holly N. Shaull, 43, of Ulster
Joseph Francis Stark, 35, of Lowman, NY to Lashauna Leigh Ann Schlicher, 32, of Waverly, NY
Lucas J. Chapman, 37, of Mainesburg to Kelsey R. Clark, 20, of Mainesburg
Adam Jayne, 28, of Sayre to Caitlynne Adams, 25, of Sayre
William F. Cowles, 23, of Waverly, NY to Kristina M. Leshick, 22, of Waverly, NY
Zachary A. Clark, 37, of Towanda to Morgan Joy Lewis, 26, of Towanda
Brandon J. Carr, 31, of Wyalusing to Tori A. Kingsley, 27, of Wyalusing
Dylan Patrick Cole, 34, of Athens to Jenna Lin Twigg, 27, of Athens.
