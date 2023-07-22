John M. Esposito, 24, of Sayre to Kyleigh Jo Post, 25, of Sayre.
John M. Esposito, 24, of Sayre to Kyleigh Jo Post, 25, of Sayre.
Clark Jackson, 23, of Columbia Cross Roads to Brooke Ward, 24, of Roaring Branch.
Robert Williams, 32, of Wyalusing to Samantha Hall, 30, of Wyalusing.
Haley Bresett, 26, of Athens to Tyler Benson, 26, of Athens.
Abby Jo. Bardo, 34, of Canton to Brian A. Yaggie, 31, of Canton.
Billy E. Parsons, 33, of Towanda to Helena Crandle, 40, of Towanda.
Michael Landon, 42, of Canton to Melissa Scheier, 25, of Canton.
Andrew Vanderpool, 30, of Sayre to Jennifer Hartman, 33, of Sayre.
Wendy A. Harriman, 30, of Elizabethtown to Thomas Munkittrick, 31, of Elizabethtown.
Bijay Phuyal, 29, of Sayre to Shreeya Adhikara, 27, of Sayre.
