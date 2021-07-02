The following marriage licenses have been recorded:

 

Levi C. Chilson, 32, of New Albany to Crystal E. Shirk, 26, of New Albany

 

Matthew Larock, 21, of Chemung, NY to Karli Moyer, 21, of Rome

 

Erik J. Franklin, 40, of Sayre to Kimberly Glab, 41, of Sayre

 

Cody Vroman, 32, of Canton to Jacqueline Jennings, 31, of Canton

 

Thomas C. Swain, 37, of Troy to Cassandra M. Lowman of Troy

 

Karl L. Russ, 59, of Big Flats, NY to Susan D. Dukes, 51, of Gillett

 

Leslie D. Porter, 53, of Towanda to Magan McCauley, 41, of Rome

 

Charles Boggs, 37, of Sayre to Katelyn Marie Williams, 31, of Sayre

Jarrod M. Rathbun, 22, of Erie to Kerrigan M. Hoffmann, 22, of Gillett

 

James M. Bastion, 37, of Athens to Liza M. Zingeser, 42, of Towanda

 

Brandon Brock Zechman, 21, of Granville Summit to Kyrstyn-Lee Baker, 22, of Benton

 

Kari M. Jackson, 30, of Rome to Ashley N. Owens, 35, of Middletown, Ohio

 

James C. Lynch, 38, of Sayre to Tina M. Hoyt, 24, of Sayre

 

Michael N. Hoskins, 39, of Waverly, NY to Hannah B. Behets, 35, of Waverly, NY

 

Randy A. Stone, 57, of Sayre to Cindy Lou Widring, 63, of Sayre

 

Alan M. Kinney, 61, of Wyalusing to Lori A. Bundle, 57, of Wyalusing

 

David N. Ferraro, 35, of Ulster to Lynsey S. Bennett, 32, of Ulster

 

Brett Eugene Woodring, 38, of Sayre to Vanessa Lianne Ladue, 33, of Sayre

 

George H. Casselbury, 34, of Milan to Maria Warfle, 42, of Milan

 

George Collins III, 46, of Columbia Cross Roads to Cassie J. Kulpinski, 44, of Columbia Cross Roads

 

Hanzel Armando Li Caceres, 34, of Warren Center to Kelsey Hallett, 26, of Warren Center

 

John C. Chilson, 51, of Gillett to Ronda Romano, 50, of Gillett

 

Leroy McCracken, 57, Sayre of Sally Jo Johnson, 54, of Monroeton

 