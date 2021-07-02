The following marriage licenses have been recorded:
Levi C. Chilson, 32, of New Albany to Crystal E. Shirk, 26, of New Albany
Matthew Larock, 21, of Chemung, NY to Karli Moyer, 21, of Rome
Erik J. Franklin, 40, of Sayre to Kimberly Glab, 41, of Sayre
Cody Vroman, 32, of Canton to Jacqueline Jennings, 31, of Canton
Thomas C. Swain, 37, of Troy to Cassandra M. Lowman of Troy
Karl L. Russ, 59, of Big Flats, NY to Susan D. Dukes, 51, of Gillett
Leslie D. Porter, 53, of Towanda to Magan McCauley, 41, of Rome
Charles Boggs, 37, of Sayre to Katelyn Marie Williams, 31, of Sayre
Jarrod M. Rathbun, 22, of Erie to Kerrigan M. Hoffmann, 22, of Gillett
James M. Bastion, 37, of Athens to Liza M. Zingeser, 42, of Towanda
Brandon Brock Zechman, 21, of Granville Summit to Kyrstyn-Lee Baker, 22, of Benton
Kari M. Jackson, 30, of Rome to Ashley N. Owens, 35, of Middletown, Ohio
James C. Lynch, 38, of Sayre to Tina M. Hoyt, 24, of Sayre
Michael N. Hoskins, 39, of Waverly, NY to Hannah B. Behets, 35, of Waverly, NY
Randy A. Stone, 57, of Sayre to Cindy Lou Widring, 63, of Sayre
Alan M. Kinney, 61, of Wyalusing to Lori A. Bundle, 57, of Wyalusing
David N. Ferraro, 35, of Ulster to Lynsey S. Bennett, 32, of Ulster
Brett Eugene Woodring, 38, of Sayre to Vanessa Lianne Ladue, 33, of Sayre
George H. Casselbury, 34, of Milan to Maria Warfle, 42, of Milan
George Collins III, 46, of Columbia Cross Roads to Cassie J. Kulpinski, 44, of Columbia Cross Roads
Hanzel Armando Li Caceres, 34, of Warren Center to Kelsey Hallett, 26, of Warren Center
John C. Chilson, 51, of Gillett to Ronda Romano, 50, of Gillett
Leroy McCracken, 57, Sayre of Sally Jo Johnson, 54, of Monroeton
