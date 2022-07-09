Jay L. Randall, 43, of Granville Summit to Melissa M. Fiske, 42, of Monroeton.
Sheldon T. Borden, 52, of Troy to Lisa M. Ayers Weaver, 53, of Davenport, Fla.
Michael Scouten, 32, of Athens to Jessica Freeman, 32, of Athens.
Justin Bradley, 27, of Corning, N.Y. to Alicia Bastion, 28, of Corning, N.Y.
Abraham J. Pickering, 46, of Wyalusing to Melissa Lee Smith, 43, of Wyalusing.
Adam Crawford, 33, of Towanda to Caitlyn Doerner, 29, of Towanda.
Justin L. Brown, 33, of Canton to Russell I. Chapman, 27, of Canton.
Micah Green, 31, of Honea Path, S.C. to Anna Clauser, 28, of Honea Path, S.C.
Wesley R. Madison, 30, of Sayre to Destiny C. Foster, 27, of Sayre.
Albert B. Hammond, 55, of Towanda to Yvonne DeWolf, 52, of Towanda.
Nicholas F. Gunther, 24, of Newark Valley, N.Y. to Jenna L. Harrington, 24, of Newark Valley, N.Y.
Jeffrey R. Bleeker, 64, of Sayre to Delores Smith, 61, of Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.