Jordan Peppard, 27, of Barton, NY to Sierra Franks, 24, of Barton, New York

Kyle Robinson, 20, of Towanda to Cheyenne Walker, 21, of Wyalusing

James Labbe, 32, of Canton to Rachael Cuff, 27, of Canton

Daniel David McCarty, 51, of Athens to Chandra Lattimer, 46, of Lockwood, New York

Christopher James Ackley, 60, of Sayre to Tina Marie Gain, 63, of Sayre

Gregory Vogel, 36, of Troy to Monica Kneller, 33, of Troy

Joseph Warfle, 22, of Milan to Mary Kate V. Leed, 21, of Milan

Douglas L. Alexander, 24, of Sayre to Taylor M. Johnson, 23, of Sayre

Isaac Rodrigues Dos Santos, 28, of Laurel, MD to Kristianna Daniela Kraybill, 27, of Waverly, New York

Alexander K. Roberts, 30, of Rome to Jessica M. Stevens, 25, of Rome

Dallas Kurt Vandermark, 27, of West Warwick, RI to Chelsea Ann Wiley, 29, of West Warwick, Rhode Island

Makyah Gleckner, 21, of Canton to Sophia Shedden, 19, of Troy