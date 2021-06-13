Jordan Peppard, 27, of Barton, NY to Sierra Franks, 24, of Barton, New York
Kyle Robinson, 20, of Towanda to Cheyenne Walker, 21, of Wyalusing
James Labbe, 32, of Canton to Rachael Cuff, 27, of Canton
Daniel David McCarty, 51, of Athens to Chandra Lattimer, 46, of Lockwood, New York
Christopher James Ackley, 60, of Sayre to Tina Marie Gain, 63, of Sayre
Gregory Vogel, 36, of Troy to Monica Kneller, 33, of Troy
Joseph Warfle, 22, of Milan to Mary Kate V. Leed, 21, of Milan
Douglas L. Alexander, 24, of Sayre to Taylor M. Johnson, 23, of Sayre
Isaac Rodrigues Dos Santos, 28, of Laurel, MD to Kristianna Daniela Kraybill, 27, of Waverly, New York
Alexander K. Roberts, 30, of Rome to Jessica M. Stevens, 25, of Rome
Dallas Kurt Vandermark, 27, of West Warwick, RI to Chelsea Ann Wiley, 29, of West Warwick, Rhode Island
Makyah Gleckner, 21, of Canton to Sophia Shedden, 19, of Troy
