Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 9:45 am
David A. Fleissner, 25, of Towanda to Grace B. Dewing, 25, of Rome.
Randy Earle, 61, of Canton to Lisa Leonard, 58, of Canton.
Kayden Williams, 22, of Roaring Branch to Madelyn Bardo, 21, of Troy.
Paige Millen, 24, of Windsor, N.Y. to Derek Harvey, 33, of Windsor, N.Y.
Scott Hicks, 46, of LeRaysville to Jennifer Mosier, 43, of LeRaysville.
Jeffrey Thad Tedesco, 36, of Wysox to Shelby Lynn Spencer, 31, of Wysox.
Brennen Weber, 36, of Sayre to Lacey M. Tucker, 29, of Sayre.
John Louis Copek, 59, of Towanda to Stephanie Lynn Stutler, 55, of Towanda.
Seldon Rogers, 22, of Troy to Madeleine Dutra, 21, of Sayre.
Michael D. Roberts, 37, of Sayre to Zachary A. Gann, 28, of Sayre.
Laina Kantola, 22, of Rome to Logan Johnson, 22, of Rome.
Nicholas J. Cilip, 39, of Athens to Crystal A. Edwards, 40, of Cortland, N.Y.
Skylar Vater, 23, of Wyalusing to Hailey Kinney, 23, of Wyalusing.
David Dobrzensky, 34, of Waverly, N.Y. to Grace James Johnson, 28, of Waverly, N.Y.
Gabriel R. Engisch, 46, of Wyalusing to Ashley Jurista, 36, of Wyalusing.
Jeffrey Karpinski, 43, of Canton to Bethany Fulmer, 43, of Canton.
