The following marriages licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:

Timothy K. Elsbree, 47, of Troy to Lori L. Staudt, 54, of Troy

Albert E. Fuller Jr., 53, of Athens to Katrina Ann Schanbacher, 45, of Athens

Randy L. Johnson, 61, of Towanda to Amanda L. Edwin, 43 of Towanda

Adam Sands, 29, of Wyalusing to Sabrina King, 25, of Wyalusing

Stephen L. Wiles, 47, of Athens to Barbara J. Hulbert, 46, of Athens

Jacob M. Colavito, 28, of Towanda to Jennifer House, 37, of Towanda

Brandon Squires, 30, of Waverly, NY to Kallee L. Ward, 30, of Waverly, NY

Joshua Deshae Allen Schmidt, 27, of Horseheads, NY to Amelia Margaret Oshell, 23, of Big Flats, NY

Cody M. Park, 21, of Sayre to Abigail J. Decker, 20, of Sayre