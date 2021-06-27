The following marriages licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:
Timothy K. Elsbree, 47, of Troy to Lori L. Staudt, 54, of Troy
Albert E. Fuller Jr., 53, of Athens to Katrina Ann Schanbacher, 45, of Athens
Randy L. Johnson, 61, of Towanda to Amanda L. Edwin, 43 of Towanda
Adam Sands, 29, of Wyalusing to Sabrina King, 25, of Wyalusing
Stephen L. Wiles, 47, of Athens to Barbara J. Hulbert, 46, of Athens
Jacob M. Colavito, 28, of Towanda to Jennifer House, 37, of Towanda
Brandon Squires, 30, of Waverly, NY to Kallee L. Ward, 30, of Waverly, NY
Joshua Deshae Allen Schmidt, 27, of Horseheads, NY to Amelia Margaret Oshell, 23, of Big Flats, NY
Cody M. Park, 21, of Sayre to Abigail J. Decker, 20, of Sayre
