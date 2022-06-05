Randall W. Beach, 21, of Elmira to Lindsay Weaver, 21, of Elmira.
Kevin D. Tignor, 46, of New Albany to Katie Spencer, 33, of New Albany.
Jameson Benninger Jones, 19, of Sayre to Aurora Walker, 18, of Wysox.
Curtis Vincent, 23, of Mainesburg to Kylee Patterson, 21, of Covington.
Ian Alexander Bond, 26, of Sayre to Mariah A. Taylor, 26, of Sayre.
Maesin Tinnin, 24, of Athens to Miranda Peterson, 24, of Athens.
Frank A. Blair Jr., 30, of Towanda to Rhea N. Chacona, 31, of Towanda.
Matthew S. Briley, 46, of Charlotte, N.C. to Monica Winner, 48, of Charlotte, N.C.
Charles Strickland, 36, of Monroeton to Amy Teeter, 36, of Candor.
Zachary O’Malley, 27, of Binghamton to Bionca L. Angell, 26, of Binghamton.
Colin Helm, 24, of Montoursville to Gavrielle R. Ayer, 23, of Canton.
Daniel C. Williams, 46, of Wysox to Christine M. Pierce, 42, of Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.